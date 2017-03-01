Donald Trump has surprised the world once again, but this time by actually sounding like a president.

Speaking in front of Congress on Tuesday evening he gave Republican congressional leaders a rallying cry and even a roadmap for the future as they try to push through a sweeping and divisive agenda, including changes to healthcare and taxes.

House Speaker Paul Ryan declared the speech as a “home run” and even critics were surprised at the measured and sometimes even conciliatory tone of Trump’s address.

[LIKE: TrumpWatch - our Facebook page dedicated to keeping an eye on Trump]