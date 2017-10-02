After an uncharacteristic delay not seen in the wake of similar violence, Donald Trump has offered his “warmest condolences” to those affected by the mass-shooting in Las Vegas. Almost seven hours after Stephen Paddock, 64, opened fire at the final night of the sold-out three-day Route 91 Harvest country music festival, killing at least 50 people, the President tweeted:

My warmest condolences and sympathies to the victims and families of the terrible Las Vegas shooting. God bless you! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 2, 2017

Hundreds more were injured in what is the worst mass-shooting in modern US history, surpassing the death toll of the Orlando nightclub shooting in June of last year. Trump is yet to make an official statement but White House Press Secretary, Sarah Sanders, called the shooting a “horrific tragedy”, adding: “We are monitoring the situation closely and offer our full support to state and local officials. “All of those affected are in our thoughts and prayers.”

If the Las Vegas gunman was a Muslim, Donald Trump would have instantly called him a terrorist — Edward Hardy (@EdwardTHardy) October 2, 2017

The muted response is in stark contrast to his previous tweets on terrorist acts, often made before they had even been confirmed as such. Las Vegas Police have so far ruled out the concert shooting as a terrorist attack, but said they are yet to establish what Paddock’s “belief system” is, or what could have motivated him. Parsons Green Attack September 2017

Another attack in London by a loser terrorist.These are sick and demented people who were in the sights of Scotland Yard. Must be proactive! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 15, 2017

Pathetic excuse by London Mayor Sadiq Khan who had to think fast on his "no reason to be alarmed" statement. MSM is working hard to sell it! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 5, 2017

At least 7 dead and 48 wounded in terror attack and Mayor of London says there is "no reason to be alarmed!" — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 4, 2017

Another terrorist attack in Paris. The people of France will not take much more of this. Will have a big effect on presidential election! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 21, 2017

A new radical Islamic terrorist has just attacked in Louvre Museum in Paris. Tourists were locked down. France on edge again. GET SMART U.S. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 3, 2017

Top suspect in Paris massacre, Salah Abdeslam, who also knew of the Brussels attack, is no longer talking. Weak leaders, ridiculous laws! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 26, 2016

My heart & prayers go out to all of the victims of the terrible #Brussels tragedy. This madness must be stopped, and I will stop it. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 22, 2016

Do you all remember how beautiful and safe a place Brussels was. Not anymore, it is from a different world! U.S. must be vigilant and smart! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 22, 2016

The United States condemns the terror attack in Barcelona, Spain, and will do whatever is necessary to help. Be tough & strong, we love you! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 17, 2017

Trump’s response to Sunday night’s shooting has raised a few eyebrows...

Trump was more enraged by SOB black NFL players kneeling than at act of terrorism by white man Stephen Paddock who killed 50+ in Las Vegas — A Karani Onsomu (@erwoti) October 2, 2017

If Las Vegas shooter was Muslim, Trump wouldve cleared his golf schedule to only tweet on this. But he was white, so he's only tweeted once — Trita Parsi (@tparsi) October 2, 2017

Trump is expected to make a statement later today.

White House says President Trump is expected to speak on the Las Vegas shooting this morning. — Katherine Faulders (@KFaulders) October 2, 2017

Michelle & I are praying for the victims in Las Vegas. Our thoughts are with their families & everyone enduring another senseless tragedy. — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) October 2, 2017