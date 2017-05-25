Donald Trump brazenly chastised NATO leaders to their faces for not paying their fair share to protect the alliance, adding that the current situation is “not fair”.

Speaking from the organisation’s new headquarters in Brussels (a city he once called a hellhole), his speech garnered a mix of stony faces and suppressed laughter from the heads of state assembled to listen.

Unfortunately for Trump, he did nothing to change the opinion of many that he fundamentally misunderstands how NATO works.