Forget waterboarding, The Wall or a ban on Muslims - President Trump’s biggest scandal might be a dodgy photoshop job. It’s no secret that Donald is a little bit touchy about accusations he has tiny hands. This physical characteristic was first highlighted by then-Spy magazine writer, Graydon Carter labelled him a “short-fingered vulgarian”. Ever since Trump has been locked in a - mostly one-sided - feud with the journalist.

Has anyone looked at the really poor numbers of @VanityFair Magazine. Way down, big trouble, dead! Graydon Carter, no talent, will be out! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 15, 2016

Carter explained in Vanity Fair last year that Donald Trump still sends him the “occasional” letter. He wrote: “There is always a photo of him - generally a tear sheet from a magazine. “On all of them he has circled his hand in gold Sharpie in a valiant effort to highlight the length of his fingers. “I almost feel sorry for the poor fellow because, to me, the fingers still look abnormally stubby.” But now there might be proof of something much more... well, something. As Dana Schwartz of New York Observer pointed out earlier today.

Trump 100% photoshopped his hand bigger for this picture hanging in the white house, which is the most embarassing thing I've ever seen pic.twitter.com/MGTbFfdLqp — Dana Schwartz (@DanaSchwartzzz) January 27, 2017

The allegedly doctored photo is hanging in the White House and was shown on ABC earlier this week, meaning there’s the possibility one of his staffers altered it. Cue much scientific analysis.

@DanaSchwartzzz Here, this is the absolute most precise I could get it. The color & contrast changes, but nothing moves. pic.twitter.com/zHFItu8Knx — Christopher Keelty (@keeltyc) January 27, 2017

@DanaSchwartzzz I overlapped them. The blue in the background is the photoshopped hand. pic.twitter.com/qsK4Z93SIF — Megan McCormick (@megelizabeth) January 27, 2017

.@DanaSchwartzzz Took it into photoshop, cut the Getty arm and placed next to doctored photo. Definitely bigger. pic.twitter.com/h3Ms0ckZhT — Jay Barba (@jaybarba) January 27, 2017