Donald Trump’s foray into foreign affairs took him to Poland on Thursday where he delivered three speeches in just a few hours, one in front of a crowd of reportedly bussed in supporters chanting “U-S-A!”

The President vowed to confront “new forms of aggression” targeting the West and called for Moscow to stop fomenting unrest around the world.

Yet he pointedly stopped short of condemning Russia for meddling in the US election, one of a number of dubious statements he made throughout the day.