All Sections
News
Politics
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Tech
Parents
Video
FEATURED
MORE
Terms | Privacy Policy

COPYRIGHT

EDITION
UK
  • عربي (Arabic)
  • Australia
  • Brasil
  • Canada
  • Deutschland
  • España
  • France
  • Ελλάδα (Greece)
  • India
  • Italia
  • 日本 (Japan)
  • 한국 (Korea)
  • Maghreb
  • México
  • Québec (en français)
  • South Africa
  • United States
    • COMEDY
    19/09/2017 18:06 BST

    Donald Trump's 'Rocket Man' Comment About Kim Jong-Un Launches An Arsenal Of Memes

    'I think it's going to be a long, long time till other countries respect this nation again.'

    Americans on Tuesday mused that it would be a “long, long time before other countries respect this nation again”, after Trump branded North Korea dictator, Kim John-Un a “rocket man”.

    The nickname, in reference to the dictator’s trigger happy approach to launching missiles in recent months, prompted a cache of memes to be fired out across social media, which also played on the title of Elton John’s 1972 hit, Rocket Man.

    The song also quite fittingly includes the line, “burning out his fuse up here alone”.

    Trump, in a speech to the United Nations general Assembly in New York, said that Kim is “on a suicide mission for himself and for his regime”.

    He further warned if North Korea doesn’t end it’s nuclear weapons programme he will have “no option but to totally destroy” the country.

    While the fiery words were Trump’s most aggressive to date, that didn’t stop people on social media making fun of the Republican’s choice of words, or the ease at which Kim’s war fetish could be illustrated. 

    1) I’m Flying Jack!

    2) Kim’s ‘Suicide Mission’.

    3) It’s Gonna Be A Long, Long Time.

    4) Burning Out His Fuse Up Here Alone.

    5) BOMBS AWAY!

    6) STOP HUMPING THE LAZER!

    7) GUESS WHO’S BACK, BACK AGAIN!

    8) SETTLE DOWN KIM! 

    Meanwhile, NBC News’ National Correspondent claims a Trump aide tried to distance himself from the President’s ’Rocket Man; comments, which another Twitter user pointed out, have been used before. 

    9) BRAND TRUMP MASTER PLAY.

    10) FAKE NEWS!

    Elton John’s Rocket Man lyrics:

    She packed my bags last night pre-flight
    Zero hour nine AM
    And I’m gonna be high as a kite by then
    I miss the earth so much I miss my wife
    It’s lonely out in space
    On such a timeless flight

    And I think it’s gonna be a long long time
    ’Till touch down brings me round again to find
    I’m not the man they think I am at home
    Oh no no no I’m a rocket man
    Rocket man burning out his fuse up here alone

    And I think it’s gonna be a long long time
    ’Till touch down brings me round again to find
    I’m not the man they think I am at home
    Oh no no no I’m a rocket man
    Rocket man burning out his fuse up here alone

    Mars ain’t the kind of place to raise your kids
    In fact it’s cold as hell
    And there’s no one there to raise them if you did
    And all this science I don’t understand
    It’s just my job five days a week
    A rocket man, a rocket man

    And I think it’s gonna be a long long time
    ’Till touch down brings me round again to find
    I’m not the man they think I am at home
    Oh no no no I’m a rocket man
    Rocket man burning out his fuse up here alone

    And I think it’s gonna be a long long time
    ’Till touch down brings me round again to find
    I’m not the man they think I am at home
    Oh no no no I’m a rocket man
    Rocket man burning out his fuse up here alone

    And I think it’s gonna be a long long time
    And I think it’s gonna be a long long time
    And I think it’s gonna be a long long time
    And I think it’s gonna be a long long time
    And I think it’s gonna be a long long time
    And I think it’s gonna be a long long time
    And I think it’s gonna be a long long time
    And I think it’s gonna be a long long time

    MORE:newspoliticsDonald TrumpcomedyKim Jong UnKim Jong IlRocketman

    Conversations