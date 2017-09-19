Americans on Tuesday mused that it would be a “long, long time before other countries respect this nation again”, after Trump branded North Korea dictator, Kim John-Un a “rocket man”.
The nickname, in reference to the dictator’s trigger happy approach to launching missiles in recent months, prompted a cache of memes to be fired out across social media, which also played on the title of Elton John’s 1972 hit, Rocket Man.
The song also quite fittingly includes the line, “burning out his fuse up here alone”.
Trump, in a speech to the United Nations general Assembly in New York, said that Kim is “on a suicide mission for himself and for his regime”.
He further warned if North Korea doesn’t end it’s nuclear weapons programme he will have “no option but to totally destroy” the country.
While the fiery words were Trump’s most aggressive to date, that didn’t stop people on social media making fun of the Republican’s choice of words, or the ease at which Kim’s war fetish could be illustrated.
1) I’m Flying Jack!
2) Kim’s ‘Suicide Mission’.
3) It’s Gonna Be A Long, Long Time.
4) Burning Out His Fuse Up Here Alone.
5) BOMBS AWAY!
6) STOP HUMPING THE LAZER!
7) GUESS WHO’S BACK, BACK AGAIN!
8) SETTLE DOWN KIM!
Meanwhile, NBC News’ National Correspondent claims a Trump aide tried to distance himself from the President’s ’Rocket Man; comments, which another Twitter user pointed out, have been used before.
9) BRAND TRUMP MASTER PLAY.
10) FAKE NEWS!
