Donald Trump got fully into the swing of things at last night’s ‘Make America Great Again’ inauguration concert.
His Secret Service guy, less so.
During a Lee Greenwood rendition of ‘God Bless the USA’ so patriotic paving slabs stood to attention, the soon-to-be President sang along at what looked like full belt.
There is every chance he was simply doing his job and glancing around for threats but that didn’t stop people coming to other conclusions.
And it does look familiar.
All the action from the inauguration can be followed live here.