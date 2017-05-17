For the young folk of US Coast Guard Academy Class of 2017, today was possibly the most special day of their lives as they graduated after four years of intense study and training. To mark the magnitude of the occasion, the President himself was there to make the keynote speech. So it possibly came as a disappointment that the majority of it was either incoherent or about himself as Donald Trump once again lambasted the media and tried to portray the struggles of public scrutiny of potentially impeachable conduct as on a par with jumping out of helicopter to save someone’s life.

Kevin Lamarque / Reuters Trump gestures as he addresses the graduating class of the U.S. Coast Guard Academy during commencement ceremonies in New London, Connecticut.

Ignoring the fact his 2018 budget proposal cuts $1.3 billion from the U.S Coast Guard, reducing its budget by 12%, Trump said: “Now I want to take this opportunity to give you some advice. Over the course of your life, you will find that things are not always fair. You will find that things happen to you that you do not deserve, and are not always warranted. “But you have to put your head down and fight, fight, fight. Never, ever, ever give up. Things will work out just fine. Look at the way I’ve been treated lately, especially by the media. “No politician in history, and I say this with great surety, has been treated worse or more unfairly. You can’t let them get you down.”

#Trump tells Coastguard Academy "I didn't get elected to serve the Washington media" His problem right now is #Comey not the media — Jon Sopel (@BBCJonSopel) May 17, 2017

He added: “And the people understand what I’m doing and that’s the most important thing.” Trump’s approval rating is currently at an all-time low of 42% and that’s before you even factor in the latest Comey/FBI/Russia scandal.

Trump speaks to The Coast Guard but fails to tell them they won't get an increase in their budget! This man is unreal #coastguard — donaldtrumpnewstoday (@irishrygirl) May 17, 2017