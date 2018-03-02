Donald Trump's Steel Tariffs Will Have 'Significant Impact' On UK

Donald Trump’s proposed hike in steel tariffs will have a “significant impact” on the UK, the industry trade body warned. The US president has set out plans for steel imports to face a 25% tariff and aluminium 10%, although in characteristic fashion White House officials later were later forced to backtrack slightly, saying some details still needed to be ironed out

Our Steel and Aluminum industries (and many others) have been decimated by decades of unfair trade and bad policy with countries from around the world. We must not let our country, companies and workers be taken advantage of any longer. We want free, fair and SMART TRADE! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 1, 2018

Richard Warren, head of policy at UK Steel, said the US was a significant export market for British producers. He said the US was a “fairly significant” market, accounting for around 15% of UK steel exports. “At the minute we don’t know exactly how these tariffs will be implemented, so we’ll have to wait until the official announcement next week,” he said. “But the assumption, from what he said, is that it would be a blanket tariff of 25% on all steel products. “It’s very big, considering the thin margins that larger steel operators will be operating to – 25% is a significant tariff.” “This really does throw a spanner in the works.” The European Union has indicated it could retaliate, potentially starting a trade war with the US, reports the Press Association. European Commission president Jean-Claude Juncker said: “We will not sit idly while our industry is hit with unfair measures that put thousands of European jobs at risk. “I had the occasion to say that the EU would react adequately and that’s what we will do. “The EU will react firmly and commensurately to defend our interests. The Commission will bring forward in the next few days a proposal for WTO-compatible counter-measures against the US to rebalance the situation.”

Kevin Lamarque / Reuters Trump announced the tariffs yesterday.

It’s not just Europe and the UK that has voiced concerns over the move - Australia’s trade minister said on Friday it will distort global trade and cost jobs and highlighted the risk of retaliatory measures as Asian exporters sought more detail on the plans. The Stock Market was also hit - fears of an escalating trade war hit the share prices of Asian steelmakers and manufacturers supplying US markets particularly hard on Friday following a rough night on Wall Street, reports Reuters. Trump said the duties of 25 percent on steel and 10 percent on aluminium would be formally announced next week. “The imposition of a tariff like this will do nothing other than distort trade and ultimately, we believe, will lead to a loss of jobs,” Australian trade minister Steven Ciobo told reporters in Sydney. “My concern remains that on the back of actions like this we could see retaliatory measures that are put in place by other major economies. That is in no-one’s interest.” Australia, which has championed the free-trade Trans Pacific Partnership that Trump pulled the United States out of, has sought an exemption for its steel and aluminum to the United States, Ciobo added. Steel has become key focus for Trump, who pledged to restore the US industry and punish what he sees as unfair trade practices, particularly by China. Although China only accounts for 2 percent of US steel imports, its massive industry expansion has helped produce a global glut of steel that has driven down prices. “The impact on China is not big,” said Li Xinchuang, vice secretary-general of the China Iron and Steel Association. “Nothing can be done about Trump. We are already numb to him.” South Korea, the third-largest steel exporter to the United States after Canada and Brazil, said it will keep talking to US officials until Washington’s plans for tariffs are finalised. “For us, the worst case scenario was a 54 percent tariff,” said a South Korean trade ministry official who declined to be named as he was not authorized to speak to media. “Still if the option for a global tariff of at least 24 percent is taken, that will still affect our steel exports to the US” South Korean trade minister Kim Hyun-chong has been in the United States since Feb. 25, the trade ministry said. Kim has met US. Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross and other officials to raise concerns over the so-called Section 232 probe and consider a plan that would minimise the damage to South Korean companies.

Andrew Lichtenstein via Getty Images Former steelworkers marching in Bethlehem last September.