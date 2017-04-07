Former Ukip leader Nigel Farage has also deviated in his unwavering support for Trump following the airstrike.

Trump’s strike came two days after the attack in the opposition-held town of Khan Skeikhoun killed at least 70 civilians, including 20 children.

In addition to the alt-right turning against him, Trump has also been accused of hypocrisy for his bombing campaign.

The US President expressed his deep concern for “beautiful babies” and other civilians killed in a chemical weapons attack this week, yet he still won’t accept refugees trying to flee the war torn state into the US.