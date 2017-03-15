In a swirl of hype, teasing and sensationalism, American journalist Rachel Maddow last night revealed Donald Trump’s tax return for 2005.

After a series of tweets and an introduction so long it nearly sent some to sleep, the MSNBC host revealed...

True Life: I died of old age while waiting for Rachel Maddow to get to the fucking point already — Olivia Nuzzi (@Olivianuzzi) March 15, 2017

Not that much actually. No ties to Russia and no new information about his murky business dealings.

MSNBC Donald Trump's 2005 tax return

Maddow spent 24 minutes building up the release resulting in her being scooped by The Daily Beast.

OK: Maddow has now been on a boring, anti-Trump rant for 10 minutes now. No new news yet. Lots of smug smirks from her, tho. #GetToTheNews — David Akin (@davidakin) March 15, 2017

Trump earned about $153 million (£125 million) in income in 2005, and paid $38 million (£31 million) in taxes, giving him an effective tax rate of about 24%. The scoop was so underwhelming that Trump’s team claimed it as a victory and the journalist who received the document - anonymously - even suggested the President himself could have leaked it.

Thank you Rachel Maddow for proving to your #Trump hating followers how successful @realDonaldTrump is & that he paid $40mm in taxes! #Taxes — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) March 15, 2017

But within the document is one clue to the direction the President is trying to take. [LIKE: TrumpWatch - our Facebook page dedicated to keeping an eye on Trump] Of the $38 million he paid in tax, $31.3 million (£25.6 million) was due to what is called the alternative minimum tax (AMT), designed as a backup to regular income tax to prevent the rich paying next to no tax at all. Without it Trump would have paid in total around $7 million (£5.7 million) in tax on the $153 million, a rate of just four percent. Coincidentally - or not - the President has sought to abolish this very law.

8) Given that Trump paid 600%+ more in AMT than he did in "regular" taxes, his tax policy of abolishing the AMT is revealed as self-serving. — Seth Abramson (@SethAbramson) March 15, 2017

Trump’s campaign website called for the end of the AMT, which is expected to bring in more than $350 billion (£286 billion) in revenues from 2016 to 2025. The AMT requires many taxpayers to calculate their taxes twice - once under the rules for regular income tax and then again under AMT - and then pay the higher amount. Critics say the tax has ensnared more middle-class people than intended, raising what they owe the federal government each year. But Lily Batchelder, a tax law professor at New York University, told The New York Times: “Trump’s return shows that he’s pushing tax changes that benefit multimillionaire heirs like him, not the middle class. “His proposal to repeal the AMT would have slashed his own tax burden by $31 million, and his income tax rate would be lower than the average rate paid by families earning $75,000 to $100,000.”

But for AMT, which Trump wants to scrap, he'd have paid a lower tax rate than the poorest ½ of Americans -- under 3.5% on $152.7 million — David Cay Johnston (@DavidCayJ) March 15, 2017

AMT = Alternative Minimum for Trump. Without AMT that other NYC hotel magnate Leona Helmsley was right -- "only little people pay taxes" — Richard W. Painter (@RWPUSA) March 15, 2017

The White House released a statement even before the release of Trump’s tax return, saying: You know you are desperate for ratings when you are willing to violate the law to push a story about two pages of tax returns from over a decade ago. Before being elected President, Mr. Trump was one of the most successful businessmen in the world with a responsibility to his company, his family and his employees to pay no more tax than legally required. That being said, Mr. Trump paid $38 million dollars even after taking into account large scale depreciation for construction, on an income of more than $150 million dollars, as well as paying tens of millions of dollars in other taxes such as sales and excise taxes and employment taxes and this illegally published return proves just that. Despite this substantial income figure and tax paid, it is totally illegal to steal and publish tax returns. The dishonest media can continue to make this part of their agenda, while the President will focus on his, which includes tax reform that will benefit all Americans. The statement was attributed to an anonymous official, despite the President’s continued criticism of anonymous sources used by media outlets.

Kevin Lamarque / Reuters Trump, seen above holding a card made by a child and given to him by an attendee of a healthcare meeting, is seeking to abolish a tax law which would prevent the rich from paying more tax

As a candidate and as president, Trump has refused to release his tax returns, breaking a decades-long tradition. Although he initially promised to do so, he later claimed he was under audit by the Internal Revenue Service and said his attorneys had advised against it - though experts and IRS officials said such audits don’t bar taxpayers from releasing their returns. Here’s a look at the law - and the emerging controversy surrounding Trump’s tax returns courtesy of the Associated Press.

Definitely think that '05 Trump tax return was leaked on purpose to relieve pressure even if it reveals why he wants to do away with the AMT — Lee Burgess (@LeeBurgessPSR) March 15, 2017