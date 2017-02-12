A third of Britons back US president Donald Trump’s controversial travel ban on people from a range of Muslim-majority countries, a new poll has found.

The Republican president’s blanket ban gets a 33% approval rating, and while 55% would not like to see a similar move imposed in the UK, nearly one in three voters, 29%, would support that, according to a ComRes poll for The Independent and Sunday Mirror.

Commons Speaker John Bercow’s refusal to allow Trump to address both houses of Parliament during his state visit is backed by 45% of people, while 39% oppose it.