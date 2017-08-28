They say “retweets aren’t endorsements” but in this case it’s fair to say that doesn’t apply.

President Trump, normally so vocal on Twitter, appears to let others do the talking for him by sharing three rather strong statements on Monday afternoon.

First up was this:

Finally, as if by accident, the @washingtonpost breaks down & admits the truth about where the violence is coming from https://t.co/n9L1XclpDg — Dinesh D'Souza (@DineshDSouza) August 28, 2017

The story is a piece in The Washington Post titled: “Black-clad antifa attack peaceful right wing demonstrators in Berkeley.”

But the phrasing of the tweet in light of Trump’s botched attempt to condemn white supremacists and neo-Nazis suggests this is what he was itching to say at his combative press conference in the days after the violence in Charlottesville - that the violence actually came from the left.

It should also be noted that Dinesh D’Souza is the author of a book which he describes as:

"The Big Lie" exposes the Left's biggest lie yet: their campaign to paint conservatives as Nazis to cover up their own fascism.

Next up:

Your boss pardoned a traitor who gave U.S. enemies state secrets, he also pardoned a terrorist who killed Americans. Spare us the lecture. https://t.co/90jZcPXYqx — Katie Pavlich (@KatiePavlich) August 27, 2017

In reply to:

Obama used his pardon and commutation power to give a second chance to people who deserved empathy, not racists who showed none. https://t.co/KXhBQk5MHu — Ben Rhodes (@brhodes) August 26, 2017

The “traitor” is Chelsea Manning, and the “racist” is former Arizona Sheriff, Joe Arpaio, recently pardoned by Trump despite an extensive list of dubious practices spanning decades.

The tweet is actually incorrect as Manning had her sentence commuted by Barack Obama and was not pardoned but regardless, retweeting it demonstrates Trump somehow sees the tweet as a “Obama did worse” scenario.

Thirdly, possibly ironically as it is so out of place in Trump’s Twitter feed, the President retweeted this:

No color, no religion, no nationality should come between us, we are all children of God. - Mother Teresa — Inspirational Quotes (@Inspire_Us) August 27, 2017