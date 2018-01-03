It’s a new year but any hopes Donald Trump’s staff had of the President reining in his social media outbursts were dashed with a flurry of tweets over 24 hours that covered everything from North Korea and Iran to airline safety. But let’s start with what promises to be a highly entertaining addition to your calendar: 1) ‘THE MOST DISHONEST & CORRUPT MEDIA AWARDS OF THE YEAR’ Forget the Oscars or the MTV Awards, this year’s hottest ticket promises to be the President’s evaluation of the mainstream media.

I will be announcing THE MOST DISHONEST & CORRUPT MEDIA AWARDS OF THE YEAR on Monday at 5:00 o’clock. Subjects will cover Dishonesty & Bad Reporting in various categories from the Fake News Media. Stay tuned! January 3, 2018

Is this real life — miss brittɑny mɑrie (@MissBeeMartin) January 3, 2018

Yes Miss Brittany Marie, it is. 2) The Middle East Trump has long claimed he can make the “ultimate deal” and bring peace to the long-intractable Israel-Palestine conflict but his approach so far appears to consist of giving Israel what it wants and offering Palestinians very little. Pursuing this line further, the President last night said the United States may withhold future aid payments to Palestinians, accusing them of being “no longer willing to talk peace”.

It's not only Pakistan that we pay billions of dollars to for nothing, but also many other countries, and others. As an example, we pay the Palestinians HUNDRED OF MILLIONS OF DOLLARS a year and get no appreciation or respect. They don’t even want to negotiate a long overdue... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 2, 2018

...peace treaty with Israel. We have taken Jerusalem, the toughest part of the negotiation, off the table, but Israel, for that, would have had to pay more. But with the Palestinians no longer willing to talk peace, why should we make any of these massive future payments to them? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 2, 2018

Trump appears to think the controversial decision to recognise Jerusalem as Israel’s capital - a move condemned by over 120 members of the UN - should have somehow made negotiations easier. The tweets follow plans disclosed by his UN ambassador earlier on Tuesday to stop funding a United Nations agency that provides humanitarian aid to Palestinian refugees, reports Reuters. “The President has basically said he doesn’t want to give any additional funding, or stop funding, until the Palestinians agree to come back to the negotiation table,” Ambassador Nikki Haley told reporters when asked about future US funding for the UN Relief and Works Agency for Palestinian refugees. The US is the largest donor to the agency, with a pledge of nearly $370 million (£272 million) as of 2016, according to UNRWA’s website.

“but also many other countries, and others” might be the stupidest sentence ever put together by a President — Chris Jackson (@ChrisCJackson) January 2, 2018

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas has called the Trump administration’s decision on Jerusalem the “greatest crime” and a flagrant violation of international law, and said it was unacceptable for the US to have a role in the Middle East peace process because it was biased in favour of Israel. Israel received $3.1 billion (£2.28 billion) in US foreign aid in last year compared to just $417million (£306 million) given to Gaza and the West Bank. On Tuesday, the Israeli Parliament passed an amendment that would make it harder for it to cede control over parts of Jerusalem in any peace deal with the Palestinians. 3) Airline Safety Trump is well-known for trying to take credit for things he had little or nothing to do with, the Stock Market being his preferred example to note. But even for the President, his latest claim stretches the limits of credibility to the maximum.

Since taking office I have been very strict on Commercial Aviation. Good news - it was just reported that there were Zero deaths in 2017, the best and safest year on record! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 2, 2018

OMG Give me a break. Are you seriously trying to take credit for that? — Greg Shugar (@GregShugar) January 2, 2018

Yes, Trump is trying to take credit for a report on Monday that declared worldwide that there were no fatal passenger jet crashes in 2017, the safest year on record. Trump, who took office in January 2017, discussed aviation on only a couple of occasions last year. In remarks to airline executives in February, he did not raise safety but criticised the “regulatory morass” affecting the industry.

Thank you @realDonaldTrump for preventing US commercial airlines from crashing in 2017. Your active participation monitoring the flight patterns and safety regulations was greatly appreciated. In 2018 could you please turn your efforts toward preventing wildfires and hurricanes? https://t.co/yYq49PzZpX — Bryan Cranston (@BryanCranston) January 2, 2018

Aviation Safety Network President Harro Ranter, whose group tracks aviation incidents, said in an email to Reuters: “It’s impossible to link the worldwide level of safety directly to recent US policy changes. “US efforts have been instrumental to get to where we are today, but it takes years for policy changes to reach effect, and only in conjunction with other efforts by the aviation industry.”

White House spokeswoman Sarah Sanders did not answer directly when asked at a briefing if Trump’s White House predecessor, Barack Obama, also deserved credit for the long stretch without a US commercial passenger jet crash. 4) Mine’s Bigger Than Yours’ Trump responded to Kim Jong-Un’s New Year’s Day revelation that he has a nuclear button on his desk with a tweet that would have students of Freudian psychology frothing at the mouth.

North Korean Leader Kim Jong Un just stated that the “Nuclear Button is on his desk at all times.” Will someone from his depleted and food starved regime please inform him that I too have a Nuclear Button, but it is a much bigger & more powerful one than his, and my Button works! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 3, 2018

“Someone you can bait with a tweet should not have access to the nuclear launch codes.” - Hillary Clinton — Mark Gander (@MarkGander3) January 3, 2018

yeah lets not play this game — abdul (@Advil) January 3, 2018

Whilst Trump engages in all manner of innuendo-laden tweets, North and South Korea are actually taking concrete steps towards adult dialogue. A long-closed border hotline was reopened on Wednesday a day after the South proposed high-level discussions amid a tense standoff over the North missile and nuclear programs. 5) ‘IT’S NOT FAIR!’ Something tells us The New York Times will carry on just as it has been if they provoke this kind of response from the President of the United States...

The Failing New York Times has a new publisher, A.G. Sulzberger. Congratulations! Here is a last chance for the Times to fulfill the vision of its Founder, Adolph Ochs, “to give the news impartially, without fear or FAVOR, regardless of party, sect, or interests involved.” Get... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 2, 2018

....impartial journalists of a much higher standard, lose all of your phony and non-existent “sources,” and treat the President of the United States FAIRLY, so that the next time I (and the people) win, you won’t have to write an apology to your readers for a job poorly done! GL — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 2, 2018

6) ‘IT’S OBAMA’S FAULT’ Despite the incredibly volatile situation in Iran, Trump couldn’t help using it to take a dig at his predecessor.

The people of Iran are finally acting against the brutal and corrupt Iranian regime. All of the money that President Obama so foolishly gave them went into terrorism and into their “pockets.” The people have little food, big inflation and no human rights. The U.S. is watching! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 2, 2018

Even our moral outrage on the world stage is, in the end, little more than another opportunity for you to lash out against Obama. Sad. — Kevin M. Levin (@KevinLevin) January 2, 2018