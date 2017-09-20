Donald Trump gave his first ever address to the United Nations General Assembly yesterday and seemed pretty pleased with himself for threatening to “ to totally destroy North Korea ”.

A great and important day at the United Nations.Met with leaders of many nations who agree with much (or all) of what I stated in my speech!

Considering his 41-minute monologue was variously described as “warmongering” and “contradictory” and was even met with derisions of laughter at one point, this seems quite a claim.

Now the dust has settled and world leaders and experts have had time to digest Trump’s speech, here’s what they actually thought.

Trump’s Own Right-Hand Man

First of all there was John Kelly, Trump’s recently appointed Chief of Staff who is generally responsible for putting out White House fires/nuclear explosions.

He didn’t look too comfortable...