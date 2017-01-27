Theresa May has hailed Donald Trump’s election as US President as a chance to “renew the special relationship”. The White House responded by spelling the prime minister’s name wrong. Three times.

May is due to hold talks with President Trump today - and will appear alongside him at a press conference.

Announcing details of the meeting, the White House repeatedly referred to the PM as “Teresa May.”

To make matters worse, Teresa May with no ‘h’ is the name of a porn star who appeared in the video for Prodigy’s Smack My Bitch Up.

In the guidance notes sent to journalists on Thursday evening, the White House said: “In the afternoon, the President will partake in a bilateral meeting with United Kingdom Prime Minister, Teresa May. A joint press conference between the two parties follows. The President will then host a working luncheon with PM May.”