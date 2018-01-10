Lauren Steadman, our Gym Buddies columnist, is a Paralympian, double World Champion paratriathlete and currently holds the European title, which she has won five times. Sign up for daily fitness inspiration, straight to your inbox. What motivates you? Personally I’m motivated by the fear of failure, not being good enough and letting myself down. But while this might sound depressing, it isn’t - knowing my source of motivation definitely improved how I approached wanting to give up and helped me handle stressful situations. Having one arm comes with preconceived judgements and for me physical activity became an avenue for me to prove to myself and those around me. Yes, I’m missing an arm but I am just as capable as you are, and the thought of failing at any task eats away at me inside. My current demon is to complete a one arm pull up: I will succeed.

January is hard and you're not alone in losing your motivation in the second week. After each Paralympic Games, I've lost the drive and hunger for training. Focusing for so long on one goal takes its toll and we all know results don't happen overnight, so it's easy to lose momentum. I overcome this negative attitude by being patient and listening to my body. I restart my training by doing a sport completely away from Triathlon, such as salsa dancing. A bit of variety and change of environment helps me regain a positive mindset and I find my passion for training returns not long after.

Pinterest CLOSE It’s easy to judge yourself against others, but you are on your own individual journey and no two journeys are the same. My athletic journey took 10 years of training and 748,800 minutes of persistency but I finally reached my goal: a Paralympic medal. Admittedly, it wasn’t quite the medal I had wanted but I had still achieved something I’d worked so hard for so long: the feeling was indescribable.