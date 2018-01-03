Doreen Keogh, who played the first ever barmaid in ‘Coronation Street’, has died at the age of 91.

Her family announced she had died “peacefully” in her sleep after a long illness.

The Irish actress played Rovers Return barmaid Concepta Riley in the first episodes of ‘Corrie’ in the 1960s. She stayed with the ITV soap for four years, starring in 321 episodes.