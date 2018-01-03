Doreen Keogh, who played the first ever barmaid in ‘Coronation Street’, has died at the age of 91.
Her family announced she had died “peacefully” in her sleep after a long illness.
The Irish actress played Rovers Return barmaid Concepta Riley in the first episodes of ‘Corrie’ in the 1960s. She stayed with the ITV soap for four years, starring in 321 episodes.
John Whiston, the Creative Director at ITV Studios, told The Mirror: “All at Coronation Street are sad to hear about the death of Doreen Keogh.
“There have been many barmaids in the Rovers over the years, dispensing pints and wisdom in equal measure. But Doreen played the first and so has a unique place not just in the history of the show but in the affection of all who watch The Street.
“Our thoughts are with the family as they mourn the passing of a wonderful person. And together with our audience we also mourn the passing of a very special actor.”
As well as ‘Corrie’, Doreen also appeared in ‘The Royle Family’, playing neighbour Mary Carroll, in nine episodes of the much-loved BBC comedy.
Prior to that, she she played Mrs Dineen in two episodes of ‘Father Ted’, and also had roles in ‘Ballykissangel’ and ‘Cold Feet’.
Her niece and nephews Laurence, Matthew and Christina Keogh said in a statement: “Our auntie Doreen died peacefully in Thomastown, Co Kilkenny, Ireland, on New Year’s Eve after a long illness.”
“She is known for the parts she played in prominent TV series including Coronation Street, Ballykissangel, Father Ted, The Royle Family, Cold Feet, Fair City, Z Cars, Crossroads and others.
“She also had many stage and film roles, including a part in the 1960 the Blake Edwards-directed musical Darling Lili with Julie Andrews and Rock Hudson.”