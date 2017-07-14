The company is recalling two pack sizes which have been identified as a possible health risk for anyone with an allergy or intolerance to milk or milk constituents.

PepsiCo has issued a recall of its Doritos Chilli Heatwave crisps because they contain undisclosed milk.

The recall has been issued on 150g packs of Doritos Chilli Heatwave with the batch codes GBC209 166 and GBC209 167. The ‘best before’ date is listed as 07/10/2017.

Additionally, 90g packs of the snacks with the same ‘best before’ date and the batch codes GBC207 166 and GBC207 167 have been recalled.

A spokesperson for PepsiCo told HuffPost UK: “We are recalling a limited quantity of Doritos Chilli Heatwave 90g and 150g packs as incorrect product may have been packed into bags.

“The product contains flavourings which contain milk, cheese powder and milk protein. While the packaging does state that the corn chips are made in a factory which handles milk, the allergen is not declared on the ingredients list and therefore presents an allergen risk for milk.

“We take the safety and quality of our products very seriously and we are reaching out to consumers through retailers, the FSA, allergen support group networks and our own database of those affected by allergies.

“We sincerely apologise for any inconvenience caused. If you believe you are affected please contact our Customer Care Line on 0800 274 777 for a full refund and for further information and advice.”

No other Doritos products are affected.