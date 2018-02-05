Doritos' New 'Lady-Friendly' Crisps Go Down Like A Sack Of Potatoes

Doritos has announced plans to create new, quieter crisps especially for women, that will be downsized in order to fit neatly into our handbags.
The mind-boggling “lady-friendly” creation, dubbed “Lady Doritos” on social media, is apparently the product of consumer research conducted by PepsiCo, the parent company of Doritos.
Speaking to Freakonomics Radio, PepsiCo CEO Indra Nooyi said women “don’t like to crunch too loudly in public” or “lick their fingers generously [...] they don’t like to pour the little broken pieces, and the flavour, into their mouths”.
But we’re wondering who the women were that Doritos surveyed, because judging by the reaction on social media, a lot of people aren’t fans of the concept. Both men and women on Twitter have called the idea of “Lady Doritos” sexist.
Commenting on the product, a spokesperson from the Women’s Equality Party said in a statement: “No doubt some male consumers will welcome the chance to have a bigger package. But the idea of shrinking products for women, no doubt for the same price, is as old as the Ad Men making these decisions.
“Companies that perpetuate these tired gender stereotypes will continue to lose out on the single biggest consumer group: women.”
Meanwhile others on Twitter were quick to point out how ridiculous the concept of gender-specific food is.
A few on social media did point out that quieter crisps could be useful in certain circumstances, such as in the cinema, but these should be introduced “for everyone”, not aimed at one gender.
Meanwhile a lot of people on Twitter called out the concept of “Lady Doritos” as one big publicity stunt, and it has certainly got people talking...
HuffPost UK has contacted PepsiCo, the makers of Doritos, for comment on the reaction to the announcement and is awaiting response.
What do you think of “Lady Doritos”? Let us know in the comments below.