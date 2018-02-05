Doritos' New 'Lady-Friendly' Crisps Go Down Like A Sack Of Potatoes

Doritos has announced plans to create new, quieter crisps especially for women, that will be downsized in order to fit neatly into our handbags.

The mind-boggling “lady-friendly” creation, dubbed “Lady Doritos” on social media, is apparently the product of consumer research conducted by PepsiCo, the parent company of Doritos.

Speaking to Freakonomics Radio, PepsiCo CEO Indra Nooyi said women “don’t like to crunch too loudly in public” or “lick their fingers generously [...] they don’t like to pour the little broken pieces, and the flavour, into their mouths”.

But we’re wondering who the women were that Doritos surveyed, because judging by the reaction on social media, a lot of people aren’t fans of the concept. Both men and women on Twitter have called the idea of “Lady Doritos” sexist.