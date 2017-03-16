A Gin Cruise Is Coming To The UK And You're All Invited

Forget sitting in a crowded cocktail bar, because you can now enjoy gin from the glamorous surroundings of a cruise ship.
Dorset Cruises has just announced the launch of not one, but two gin cruises setting sail in the UK.
The ‘Artisan Gin Cruise’ is designed to offer the chance to try different gins and handcrafted cocktails.
Meanwhile the ‘Conker Gin Dorset Cruise’ gives guests the chance to meet the owners of Conker Spirit, Dorset’s first gin distillery, and enjoy a three course meal at a prestigious harbour-side restaurant.
The ‘Artisan Gin Cruise’ will take place on 7th April 2017 and comes in two price ranges: single ticket (£35) and VIP (£300).
The creators have packed plenty into its three-hour route, which covers views of Brownsea Castle, Millionaires Row at Sandbanks and the islands of Poole Harbour.
“Our gin guides will introduce you to our hand-selected artisan gins and give you a masterclass on each, their back story, botanicals and any other gin-related matters,” the website explains.
“During the cruise our onboard mixologist will prepare three perfectly served gin cocktails of choice for each VIP guest.
“Single ticket guests will receive three gin tokens which can be taken to the bar during the cruise and exchanged for an artisan cocktail.”
All visitors will enjoy gin-inspired canapés while VIP guests will also receive a 700ml bottle of artisan gin to take home.
If you can’t make the date don’t panic, the ‘Conker Gin Dorset Cruise’ is setting sail on two separate dates: 11 April or 25 April between 6:30-10:30pm.
Visitors can enjoy views of Poole Harbour aboard a 1938 vintage motor yacht, while sipping gin in abundance.
“Learn about gin production, the history of the rise of Conker Spirit and how they landed on the final 10 botanical recipe of the Dorset Dry,” the site explains.
“Sit back and enjoy the view whilst sipping a selection of three unique Conker Gin cocktails crafted by our onboard mixologist.
“We then tie up alongside the Quay or Pier of a prestigious harbour-side restaurant for you to enjoy a three course meal, before setting sail again, homeward-bound – Conker Cocktail in hand.”
If it’s tickled your fancy, the cruise costs £125 per person, which includes a 700ml hand-signed bottle of Conker Gin to take home.
See you at the harbour.