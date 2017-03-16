A Gin Cruise Is Coming To The UK And You're All Invited

Forget sitting in a crowded cocktail bar, because you can now enjoy gin from the glamorous surroundings of a cruise ship.

Dorset Cruises has just announced the launch of not one, but two gin cruises setting sail in the UK.

The ‘Artisan Gin Cruise’ is designed to offer the chance to try different gins and handcrafted cocktails.

Meanwhile the ‘Conker Gin Dorset Cruise’ gives guests the chance to meet the owners of Conker Spirit, Dorset’s first gin distillery, and enjoy a three course meal at a prestigious harbour-side restaurant.