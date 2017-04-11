All Sections
News
Politics
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Tech
Parents
Video
FEATURED
MORE
Terms | Privacy Policy

COPYRIGHT

EDITION
UK
  • عربي (Arabic)
  • Australia
  • Brasil
  • Canada
  • Deutschland
  • España
  • France
  • Ελλάδα (Greece)
  • India
  • Italia
  • 日本 (Japan)
  • 한국 (Korea)
  • Maghreb
  • México
  • Québec (en français)
  • South Africa
  • United States
    • NEWS
    11/04/2017 19:30 BST | Updated 11/04/2017 21:48 BST

    Borussia Dortmund Bus Hit By Three Explosions En Route To Champions League Match

    Reuters Staff / Reuters
    The bus after the explosion

    A footballer was injured when three explosions went off near the Borussia Dortmund team bus.

    The bus was near players’ hotel, carrying them to their Champions League quarter-final and player Marc Bartra was injured, the club said.

    Police said they were working on the assumption “serious explosive devices” were used.

    Photos showed glass of the bus’ windows had been smashed by the explosion.

    Reuters Staff / Reuters
    Police at the scene

    Police initially tweeted there had been an “explosion” near the team’s bus.

    Bartra has been taken to hospital. He is not badly injured and was hit by glass from the bus’ windows, according to reports.

    The match against Monaco was quickly postponed until tomorrow evening. Tens of thousands had travelled to the German city for the game.

    Stefan Matzke - sampics via Getty Images
    Marc Bartra
    Reuters Staff / Reuters
    Police and emergency vehicles are seen after the explosion
    Matthew Ashton - AMA via Getty Images
    A sign in the stadium tells fans the game is postponed
    ODD ANDERSEN via Getty Images
    Monaco supporters with Borussia scarves react in the stadium after the match was postponed

    The other Champions League match, between Juventus and Barcelona, is going ahead in Turin.

    The other Dortmund players were unharmed, the club tweeted.

    Bartra, 26, is a centre-back for the team and a Spanish international.

    In the stadium where the match was due to take place, Monaco fans were chanting “Dortmund! Dortmund!” in solidarity.

    MORE:newssportSoccer UEFA Champions LeagueBorussia Dortmund

    Conversations