Passengers who were trapped on the top deck of a bus when it smashed into shops on a busy London high street have been rescued by fire fighters.

Two people were trapped on the upper deck of the bus after it crashed in Lavender Hill, near Clapham Junction, just before 7am this morning.

Witnesses said the bus began “drifting” before it crashed, while others said there was a “lot of blood” following the accident.

A major emergency response was launched, with police officers, paramedics and the fire brigade all in attendance at the scene of the crash. An air ambulance was also dispatched.