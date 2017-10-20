Douglas Booth Spills The Secrets Of Working On The World's First Fully Painted Film

Douglas Booth has made cinema history by starring in the world’s first fully painted feature film, ‘Loving Vincent’.

The movie is made up of 65,000 painted canvases that tell the story of Postman Roulin (played by Douglas), as he sets out to deliver the Vincent Van Gogh’s last letter to his brother, Theo.

Appearing on an episode of ‘BUILD’, Douglas told HuffPost UK of the scale that went into producing something both so cinematically unique and visually stunning.