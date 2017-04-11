Douglas Carswell has admitted he is “very keen” for Britain to continue allowing unlimited numbers of EU workers into the country - on one condition.

The MP, who last month left Ukip to become an independent in the House of Commons, said free movement of labour should continue, but only for migrants paid more than £24,000 a year by the companies hiring them.

Carswell predicted setting a minimum income for EU workers would help take the “toxicity out” of immigration - and be where Theresa May “will have to... land”.

“Unless you want to live in North Korea, you have to accept that the degree of labour mobility will be higher in 10, 15, 20 years time,” he said on Tuesday in a talk to the Institute for Government.