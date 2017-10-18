Tory MP Shown Red Card At PMQs After Skipping Universal Credit Debate To Referee Football Match

Tory MP Douglas Ross was shown a red card at PMQs after it emerged he is skipping a vote on Universal Credit to referee a Champions League match in Barcelona.

Holding aloft the card, John McNally, SNP MP Falkirk, asked the Prime Minister what message Ross had sent fleeing Westminster “today of all days”, when opposition MPs were bidding to delay the hated welfare reforms.

A No.10 spokesman defended Ross’s absence, however, suggesting that the Government would not strongly whip the vote and may not even oppose the Labour motion calling for the rollout to be halted.

Ross has been listed as assistant referee at the Camp Nou stadium for Wednesday night’s match against Greek side Olympiacos.

The game kicks off at 7.45pm UK time – 45 minutes after MPs at Westminster are expected to vote on the Labour motion calling for the rollout of Universal Credit to be postponed.

It isn’t the first time Douglas Ross, who ousted the SNP’s deputy leader Angus Robertson in June, has been caught off-side.