Donald Trump Protest Attracts Tens Of Thousands To Downing Street And UK Cities

Thousands of people brought central London to a standstill as they gathered outside Downing Street to protest against Donald Trump. The demonstration in the capital and cities and towns across the UK was aimed at Trump’s crackdown on immigration from seven predominantly Muslim countries, and his suspension of the refugee campaign. It was also fuelled by Prime Minister Theresa May’s lacklustre response. Downing Street is halfway down Whitehall, between Trafalgar Square and the Houses of Parliament at either end, and crowds filled one end of the road to the other. This picture from Westminster Police, which reported ‘no issues’, underlined the scale of the event.

Over 50,000 people expressed their interest in attending the # StandUpToTrump marches, set up by journalist and political commentator Owen Jones, and early suggestions were that more than 10,000 turned up to the event in the capital. Demonstrators were also out in force in Glasgow, Newcastle, Manchester, Birmingham and Cardiff, and many other towns and cities, waving banners and placards in response to the 90-day ban issued. Organiser Owen Jones tweeted:

Wow. Just wow. Unbelievable turnout at London's #StandUpToTrump demo - against racism and against weak, weak, weak, Theresa May's complicity pic.twitter.com/CUKTYdMFe1 — Owen Jones (@OwenJones84) January 30, 2017

Victoria Jones/PA Wire People demonstrate during a protest at Downing Street in central London against US President Donald Trump's controversial travel ban on refugees and people from seven mainly-Muslim countries.

Here are some of the pictures from protests across 35 towns and cities across the UK:

Match of the Day presenter and ex-England striker Gary Lineker was among the throng in London.

Just spotted former Nagoya Grampus Eight striker @GaryLineker at the Trump #travelban protest in Westminster. pic.twitter.com/DuZAl620GU — Daniel Hewitt (@DanielHewittITV) January 30, 2017

The broadcaster published a picture on Instagram with the headline: “Well played London”.

Well played London A photo posted by Gary Lineker (@garylineker) on Jan 30, 2017 at 11:29am PST

Singer Lily Allen also pitched up.

Labour MP and Shadow Business Secretary Clive Lewis was one of the speakers in Westminster.

.@labourlewis addressing the crowds now All human beings are born free @theresa_may listen up and stop appeasing Trump pic.twitter.com/voG84VQkTp — Jeremy Corbyn for PM (@JeremyCorbyn4PM) January 30, 2017