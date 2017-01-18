Downing Street Urges Public To Stand Up To Brexit Hate Crimes

Downing Street has urged the public to stand up to hate crime after the UK’s equalities chief warned a surge in violence could be sparked by triggering Article 50.

The Prime Minister’s official spokeswoman said people should “call out” any attacks on EU citizens in the UK that might follow the start of Brexit’s formal process.

“Where there is hate crime, we should stand up to it, call it out and take action and make very clear it is not acceptable in this country”, she said.

Earlier on Wednesday the Equality and Human Rights Commission chair David Isaac said he was “hugely concerned” about an increase in hate crime surrounding the date.

Theresa May has vowed to trigger Article 50 by the end of March.