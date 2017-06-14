There has been talk of a ‘Downton Abbey’ film pretty much ever since the TV show finished after six hit series, and now writer Julian Fellowes has given a tantalising update.

The good news first - Lord Fellowes, who previously won an Oscar for his screenplay for ‘Gosford Park’, told the Guardian that he’d put pen to paper on the script, despite his other duties bringing TV movie ‘The Gilded Age’ to screen for NBC Universal.

However, he revealed that the same company had yet to sign off on the film version of his huge hit. As the parent company of Carnival Films, who made the British series, Universal will be the natural home for any big screen version. However, it seems their green light is still waiting to be received.

Fellowes added that the biggest challenge wouldn’t be coming up with a plot for the film, but “rounding up all the cast as, compared with most series, it has such a large cast. And it needs to be Downton-esque.”

The writer sounded pretty confident, however, saying, “it’s pretty likely the Downton movie will happen.”

Many of the original cast members of the show have previously voiced their enthusiasm to take part, however, should the film come to screen, it will definitely be without one much-loved character.

Dame Maggie Smith, who won a string of awards on both sides of the Atlantic for her portrayal of the indomitable Countess Dowager, has intimated she won’t be taking part, nor is she a particular fan of the idea.