We are receiving more and more signposts that the residents of ‘Downton Abbey’ will soon be making their big screen debut.

We heard recently that members of the cast had been told to “keep themselves available” for dates yet to be announced - this titbit came from a loose-tongued Jim Carter, who plays stalwart butler Mr Carson.

Now Radio Times reports that an announcement about a film version of the hit series will be “imminent” - with the cast set to include Dame Maggie Smith, Michelle Dockery and Laura Carmichael. Hugh Bonneville is also due to return as the Earl, although his rider is reported to include his name in the credits being moved away from the rear end of Isis the Labrador.