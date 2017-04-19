The BBC has announced two new additions to the ‘Dragons’ Den’ team, ahead of the new series later this year.

Joining the panel this time around will be Jenny Campbell, the current CEO of YourCash Europe, a business she founded which provides cash machines in the world of retail.

Jenny left school at 16 to work in a local bank, and it didn’t take her long before she was one of the UK’s few female senior bankers.

After 30 years in the world of banking, she entered the world of business in 2006, and sold YourCash Europe last year for an eye-watering £50 million.

BBC ﻿New Dragon, Jenny Campbell

She said: “As a fan of ‘Dragons’ Den’ I’m very excited to be taking my seat in the line-up and bringing my own unique style to the Den. I’m looking forward to using my extensive business skills to spot the next generation of entrepreneurs and help them realise their business dreams.”

Also bringing something new to the table will be Steve Parish, who football fans may recognise as the part owner and Chairman of Crystal Palace Football Club.

He’s also the former CEO of Tag Worldwide, the leading advertising production company, which he sold in 2011 for “around £150 million.”

BBC Steve Parish

Addressing his upcoming stint as a Dragon, he said: “I’m thrilled to become a Dragon and really excited to meet the entrepreneurs in this series, see what ideas they bring to the Den and how I might be able to help them grow.”

They’ll be replacing Nick Jenkins and Sarah Willingham, both of whom are stepping down after two series on ‘Dragon’s Den’, while Peter Jones, Deborah Meaden and Touker Suleyman will all be back.

The 15th series of ‘Dragon’s Den’ will air on BBC Two later this summer.

