One of the Dragons in this year’s Den has departed before filming a single episode.
Businessman Steve Parish, the part owner and chairman of Crystal Palace FC, who had been due to take part in the show’s 15th series to be aired later this year, has today announced he’ll no longer be taking part, because he can’t devote the time required.
Steve’s Dragon’s seat will be taken by CEO of the Vitabiotics empire, Tej Lalvani.
Steve explained:
“On reflection, I have come to the conclusion that I couldn’t give ‘Dragons’ Den’ the time and commitment the show needs and that the entrepreneurs deserve, therefore I have decided to give up my Dragons’ seat to someone else.”
Tej Lalvani says: “I’m very excited to be joining the Dragons’ Den line-up. I’m a shrewd investor and I’m looking forward to finding hard working, passionate people to share my business experience and knowledge with.”
Tej will take his seat for the 15th series of ‘Dragons’ Den’ alongside returning Dragons Peter Jones, Deborah Meaden, Touker Suleyman and fellow new Dragon Jenny Campbell.
Tej Lalvani is the CEO of Vitabiotics, which was founded in 1971 by his scientist father Professor Kartar Lalvani.
Steve had been due to replace Nick Jenkins, who was with the show for two series. The longest serving Dragon remains Peter Jones, who has been with the show since the beginning in 2005.
Filming will begin later this month, with the show set to air later in the year.
-
Elena Kolchina via Getty Images
Instead of spending an hour at the end of each day sorting and filing receipts and filling in claims forms, knock this down to five minutes with the Concur app. It enables you to record expenses instantly, photograph receipts on the go, log credit card charges and keep track of your itinerary. All your expenses can then be quickly audited and approved by the finance team back home. Pricing model available on request.
-
anyaberkut via Getty Images
When you’re dashing from one place to the next across a city, a country, a continent; or even the world, you need to know where you have to be and when, which is where TripIt
comes in. Acting like your very own PA, it’s where you can aggregate all your confirmation emails and create a master itinerary. Whilst the basic version is free, TripIt Pro makes things easier still by alerting you to flight delays, cancellations and gate changes. It also notifies you when you’re eligible for a flight refund and finds you alternate flights.
-
Gumpanat via Getty Images
International business discussions often refer to dollars and euros when it comes to talking money or perhaps all trade is done in the local currency. The free XE Currency app
helps you to instantly calculate currency values on the go using live exchange rates. An invaluable tool when it comes to negotiating big money deals.
-
Peshkova via Getty Images
Get your luggage delivered where and when you need it with the Dufl app
. After registration you will receive a Dufl suitcase which you pack with clothes you wear whilst travelling. The packed case is taken to the Dufl storage facility where your clothes are cleaned and photographed. Once you’ve scheduled a trip you use the app to select the stored clothes you want to take with you, these are packed and then sent to you at your specified destination.
-
Gary Conner via Getty Images
If you’re looking to get around your own or a foreign city by foot, public transport or bike, City Mapper
is the app to download. It will seek out the most efficient route and update it in real time should something occur that would disrupt the original journey. It currently covers 36 cities worldwide, including Tokyo, Sydney and Madrid and is free to download.
-
Graham Crouch via Getty Images
If you’ve managed to bag an afternoon or evening off to explore your destination, plug into the Time Out Reach For Your City app
. It will show you where to eat, drink and what to explore, as well as information on gigs, plays and shows going on around you.
-
laflor via Getty Images
It’s just as important to tone your mind as it is your body and when you’re tired and suffering from the effects of jet lag, it’s easy to let your concentration slide. A regular session of brain training games on the Lumosity app
should challenge and hone your cognitive skills and help you to remain ahead of the competition. As an added bonus, it’s a lot of fun too.
-
Matteo Colombo via Getty Images
Type in the words you can’t understand and providing they’re from one of the 103 languages that the Google Translate app
works with, it will tell you what it means instantly. Or you can take a photo of the words you need translating and it will translate the text into one of 29 languages.
-
Shannon Fagan via Getty Images
If business is regularly taking you to one particular foreign clime and you still have no grasp of their language, you could find yourself starting to understand and being able to make yourself known in the local tongue after just a few sessions with Babbel
. Spanish, Russian and Norwegian are some of the 13 languages you could get to grips with using its mix of speech recognition, translation and memory games. Subscriptons start from £4.45 per month.
-
bilderlounge via Getty Images
If all too frequently, you find yourself lying in a hotel bed exhausted, but unable to sleep because you can’t stop thinking about the meeting earlier or the conference the next day, you need to learn how to relax. Mindfulness and meditation are the most effective tools you can employ to achieve this. The Calm app
is a ‘meditation teacher in your pocket’, explains creator Michael Acton Smith of Moshi Monsters fame. ‘We used an amazing meditation teacher to create the content. The free section introduces you to meditation and deeper paid-for content helps with specific issues, such as insomnia.’ Five million downloads so far is testimony to its success. Subscriptions start from £2.50 a month.