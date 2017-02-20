However, he’s pointed out that he doesn’t feel he should have been nominated for either, as he doesn’t even rap on the track.

During this year’s ceremony, Drake’s song ‘Hotline Bling’ received two gongs , in the categories of Best Rap Performance and Best Rap Song.

Drake has become the latest star to hit out at the Grammys , amid the ongoing discussion around whether the awards show has a problem with race.

Speaking to OVO Radio’s DJ Semtex, Drake remarked: “Even though ‘Hotline Bling’ is not a rap song... the only category they can manage to fit me in is a rap category.

“Maybe because I’ve rapped in the past or because I’m black, I can’t figure out why... I won two awards – but I don’t even want them because it just feels weird for some reason.”

Drake didn’t attend this year’s Grammys, revealing in the same interview that he turned down an offer to cancel two shows here in the UK so he could make the ceremony.

It was previously suggested he was one of many acts who were deliberately boycotting the Grammys, claiming it wasn’t relevant to modern audiences.

He isn’t the only one of this year’s winners to admit their discomfort with their victory, with Adele saying she “couldn’t possibly accept” her Album Of The Year award, as she felt Beyoncé’s ‘Lemonade’ was the more deserving winner.