Video Of Woman Ripping Wing Mirror Off Van After Being Catcalled 'Was A Stunt'

A female cyclist who appeared to have been incessantly harassed by two workmen in a transit van got her own back, by ripping off the vehicle’s wing mirror.

But questions have been raised about footage of the incident, captured on a motorcyclist’s GoPro camera, after a witness claimed to have seen the incident being set-up.

The video, which has now been taken down, was watched millions of times after it was uploaded to Facebook page on Tuesday, but a witness on Wednesday told The Sun he believes he saw the altercation being orchestrated.

The clip was released by Shoreditch-based viral content firm Jungle Creations, which was licensing the video for hundreds of pounds per publisher.

Co-founder Jamie Bolding earlier told The Huffington Post UK, “I can categorically state that we did not make the video”, but would not comment directly on whether the company believes the footage to be genuine.

However, the company’s co-founder Paul Bieboer told the Evening Standard that he “couldn’t verify its authenticity, but we don’t think it’s fake.”

Appearing to distance his firm from the footage, Bieboer also told The Sun its only involvement was in receiving the content.

“We’ve never worked with them before. As a company we’ve known them for a few years but never really licensed videos from them,” he said.

But in a statement on their website released Wednesday evening, Jungle Creations admitted the video may have been “factually incorrect” and announced that it was launching an “internal investigation”.

“We rigorously vet all content received from third parties to ascertain its credibility, but unfortunately our usual high standards were not met on this video,” the statement said.