She was pictured for the first time on Wednesday afternoon, as her parents paid tribute to their “beautiful little girl”.

Evha Jannath, from Leicester, fell out of a boat on the Splash Canyon ride during a school trip to the Tamworth-based theme park on Tuesday.

An 11-year-old girl who died at Drayton Manor theme park has been pictured for the first time.

They said: “Evha was a beautiful little girl who was full of love and always smiling.

“Words cannot describe the pain and loss we feel, we are devastated that we will not see our beautiful little girl again.

“We ask that you allow us to grieve in private and deal with our loss as a family.”

The youngster’s school, the Jameah Academy, an integrated Islamic day school for girls in Leicester, remained closed on Wednesday, as did the theme park.

The Health and Safety Executive (HSE) has said it was making initial inquiries into the tragedy alongside the emergency services, while the girl’s school said it is “liaising with the relevant authorities”, the Press Association reported.

According to one parent from the Jameah Academy, the girl fell from one of the boats when it hit a rock.