An 11-year-old girl who fell from a water ride at Drayton Manor Theme Park has died, police have said.
The girl was seriously injured and pulled from the water after falling from the Splash Canyon ride at the Staffordshire park on Tuesday afternoon.
She was rushed to hospital in Birmingham via air ambulance but died shortly after arriving.
Park director George Bryan said he was “truly shocked and devastated”.
The girl’s death was announced three and a half hours after the incident.
Superintendent Carl Ratcliffe, of Staffordshire Police, said: “Specially-trained officers are supporting the girl’s family at this difficult time.
“Our thoughts are very much with her family and friends following this tragic incident.”
A West Midlands Ambulance Service spokesman said: “On arrival, crews discovered a girl with serious injuries who had been rescued from the water by park staff.
“Ambulance staff administered advanced life support before she was flown to Birmingham Children’s Hospital with the doctor continuing treatment en-route.
“Unfortunately, shortly after arrival at hospital the girl passed away.”
The Health & Safety Executive has been informed.
People were being turned away from the park after it happened.
Fiona Fletcher was at the park with her two young children and told the BBC she saw staff had “tears running down their face”.
She said: “I didn’t hear anything until I got into my car because my girls were getting upset so we left.”
Witness Graham Johnstone, 40, told MailOnline: “The first I knew something was wrong when I saw staff running over to the ride and turn people away.
“Minutes later an air ambulance appeared overhead. All you could hear was crying coming from the steps leading to the ride entrance.”
Splash Canyon is a river rapid boat ride.
“Swerve around corners, splash through the waves, and get soaked as your boat is swept along our fast-flowing rapids,” the park’s website says.