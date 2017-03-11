The moment a driver ended up landing his car on the roof of a house has been a caught on camera.

The man, who has not been named, said that he had been trying to avoid a collision with a tricycle while driving in the town of Taizhou in China, according to the BBC.

But instead of slamming on the brakes, the motorist accidentally hit the accelerator.

The shocking footage show him skidding across the road and ending up crashing into the roof of a house at the side of the road.