The moment a driver ended up landing his car on the roof of a house has been a caught on camera.
The man, who has not been named, said that he had been trying to avoid a collision with a tricycle while driving in the town of Taizhou in China, according to the BBC.
But instead of slamming on the brakes, the motorist accidentally hit the accelerator.
The shocking footage show him skidding across the road and ending up crashing into the roof of a house at the side of the road.
The Sun reported that the man was trapped on the roof for more than 30 minutes.
He had to be rescued using a ladder.
His car had to be retrieved using a crane.
The man whose home the driver crashed into, who has also not been named, said: “With a big bang, I saw a car stuck in the roof.”