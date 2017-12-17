The worst hold-ups are expected to occur between 4pm and 8pm.

Commuter traffic is expected to clash with the Christmas getaway on December 22, with an estimated 1.25 million motorists expected to be visiting friends and family.

Drivers should avoid travelling on ‘Frantic Friday’ this week as long delays are expected on Britain’s motorways ahead of Christmas.

An estimated 11.5 million leisure trips will be made by car between December 17 and Christmas Eve, with leisure journeys predicted to peak at 1.87 million on Sunday.

There will be 17.5 million trips between Christmas Day and New Year’s Day as people take advantage of post-Christmas sales at shops.

Driving will cost more this winter as rising fuel prices mean filling up a typical family petrol or diesel car is around £3 more expensive compared with 2016.

RAC traffic spokesman Rod Dennis said: “Things tend to get worse on the last working day before Christmas, with ‘Frantic Friday’ this year falling on December 22. We strongly urge drivers planning long journeys to avoid this day if they possibly can.”

Almost 400 miles of roadworks will be lifted by Highways England to ease journeys.

The “roadworks embargo” will be in place on motorways and major A roads from 6am on Friday until 12.01am on January 2.

But the number of cars on the road could be even higher than normal due to a series of strikes by rail workers which threatens to reduce services on a number of days throughout the festive period.

Some 260 engineering projects on the railway will also disrupt journeys.