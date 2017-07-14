Middle class children are at risk of being groomed to sell drugs by criminal gangs, a parliamentary report has warned.

Police believe gangs’ use of children to sell Class A drugs has spread from London to other cities like Liverpool and Greater Manchester, the All Parliamentary Group on runaway and missing children and adults said in its new report.

One middle class parent told the APPG: “My son became involved in a gang where he was exploited to sell class A drugs at the age of 14 in 2012, I didn’t know what to do or who to call.”

The APPG report warns that children from “stable and economically better off backgrounds” are being drawn in, coerced and exploited by gangs.

Last year, the National Crime Agency said gangs were using children in 80% of police areas in the country. The children were as young as 12.

Much of the exploitation takes places within what police call the “county lines” model, where gangs extend their business out of their home cities and into other areas, often by exploiting children or vulnerable adults to work for them.