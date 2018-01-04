Dry January - It's Time to Love Your Liver

January is upon us again, the festive eating is over and for many, a period of abstinence from alcohol after the holiday excess is sorely welcomed.

The festive period brings a level of alcohol consumption unlike any other time; people who would never have considered themselves frequent alcohol consumers are suddenly cracking open a bottle of sparkling wine with breakfast as easily as putting on the kettle on for a cup of tea.

Some of you reading this may be considering a ‘Dry January’ start to the year, but very often the question arises - are there actually any benefits of giving your liver an ‘alcohol-free vacation’?

Our liver plays a role in hundreds of processes vital for life, with functions as diverse as digesting food, detoxification and hormone balance. Due to its remarkable regenerative capabilities, some suggest the liver is perfectly capable of managing regular amounts of alcohol. Yet this ability can only be stretched so far and when liver health hits rock bottom, it is in fact one of the few organs that cannot be artificially supported whilst waiting for a transplant.

As a consequence, the health statistics are more than sobering. According to the British Liver Trust, liver disease is the only major cause of death still increasing year on year killing more people per year than diabetes and road deaths combined.