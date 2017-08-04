A fire tore through one of the world’s tallest residential towers in Dubai for the second time since 2015, prompting many to compare it to the blaze at London’s Grenfell Tower.

Horrified onlookers watched as flames of the 1,105 foot (337 metre), 79-storey Torch tower on Thursday night.

This is the latest in a series of fires in tall structures in the United Arab Emirates, the Gulf’s tourism and business hub, over the past three years.