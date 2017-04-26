The programme controversially closed earlier in the year having accepted just 350 displaced youngsters, not thousands as was expected.

The Government has admitted the UK will accept a further 130 child refugees through the Dubs scheme after miscounting how many places were available.

Minister for Immigration Robert Goodwill used a written statement to blame an “administrative error” for one region of the UK pledging 130 places “which were not accounted” for in its total.

The Home Office had claimed a shortage of places being made available by councils was the reason for the scheme closing.

Now campaigners are calling for the scheme to be re-opened as more local authorities have since come forward and pledged extra spaces.

Labour’s Yvette Cooper, on one of the most outspoken critics of the UK’s handling of the refugee crisis, called for the Government to check again with local authorities over availability to ensure “communities aren’t stopped from helping some of the most vulnerable kids in the world”.

This was the government statement published today: