    • NEWS
    06/03/2018 18:45 GMT

    Duchess Of Cambridge Visits Primary School Putting Emotional Health Top Of The Curriculum

    She is due to give birth to her third child in April.

    WPA Pool via Getty Images
    The Duchess of Cambridge visited Pegasus Primary School in Oxford today 

    The Duchess of Cambridge has visited an Oxford primary school to learn about the work of Family Links, a charity which supports the emotional health of children and their parents. 

    Kate, who is seven months pregnant with her third child, was greeted at the gates of Pegasus Primary School by dozens of pupils waving flags.

    The 36-year-old royal met with parents, children and representatives from the Family Links programme, which integrates emotional health support into children’s education. 

    Parents and teachers are also offered training about how to aid pupils’ emotional wellbeing.

    Speaking to teachers, Kate said there is “so much emphasis put on academic achievement”, adding that social and life skills are built through Family Links.

    Emelia Robertshaw, 11, Jodie Brackett, 11, and Zhara Gathenya, 10, told the duchess about their experiences at the school.

    Kate told them: “Keep up the hard work. It was very nice to meet you as well.

    “Good luck. Say hi to your mums and dads.”

    PA Wire/PA Images
    Family Links supports the emotional health of children and their parents

    The Duchess of Cambridge has made children’s mental health a key element of her work as a senior royal. 

    She launched a mental health advice website for teachers titled ‘Mentally Healthy Schools’ earlier this year, and is also the patron of Place2Be, the UK’s leading children’s mental health charity. 

    The Duchess will open the organisation’s new headquarters in London tomorrow (Wednesday). 

    PA Wire/PA Images
    The Duchess of Cambridge meets school children during a visit to Pegasus Primary School in Oxford to learn about the work of the charity Family Links
    Conversations