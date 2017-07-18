All Sections
News
Politics
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Tech
Parents
Video
FEATURED
MORE
Terms | Privacy Policy

COPYRIGHT

EDITION
UK
  • عربي (Arabic)
  • Australia
  • Brasil
  • Canada
  • Deutschland
  • España
  • France
  • Ελλάδα (Greece)
  • India
  • Italia
  • 日本 (Japan)
  • 한국 (Korea)
  • Maghreb
  • México
  • Québec (en français)
  • South Africa
  • United States
    • STYLE
    18/07/2017 10:21 BST

    The Duchess of Cambridge Wears Glamorous Cocktail Dress By Polish Designer Gosia Baczynska

    She's one of Poland's best-known designers. 💕

    The Duchess of Cambridge opted to honour a Polish designer with her choice of dress for the first day of their royal tour of the country. 

    The Duchess, who was accompanied by Prince William, looked incredible in a white knee-length cocktail dress by Gosia Baczynska for a garden party in Warsaw, Poland. 

    Celebrating the Queen’s birthday at the Orangery in Warsaw’s Lazienki Park, the Duchess paired her outfit with a beautiful pearl necklace and matching earrings, a small black clutch and a pair of simple black heels. 

    Pool via Getty Images
    Prince William, Duke of Cambridge and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge prepare to toast HM The Queen at the Queen's Birthday Garden Party at the Orangery, Lazienki Park on day 1 of their official visit to Poland on July 17, 2017 in Warsaw, Poland.

    The Duke and Duchess are on a five-day tour of Germany and Poland.  

    Pool via Getty Images
    Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge and Poland's First Lady Agata Kornhauser-Duda attend the Queen's Birthday Garden Party at the Orangery, Lazienki Park on day one of their official visit to Poland on 17 July 2017 in Warsaw, Poland.
    Pool via Getty Images
    Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge and Poland's First Lady Agata Kornhauser-Duda attend the Queen's Birthday Garden Party at the Orangery, Lazienki Park on day 1 of their official visit to Poland on July 17, 2017 in Warsaw, Poland.
    Pool via Getty Images
    Duchess of Cambridge listens as Prince William, Duke of Cambridge gives a speech during the Queen's Birthday Garden Party at the Orangery on day 1 of their official visit to Poland on July 17, 2017 in Warsaw, Poland.
    Pool via Getty Images
    Prince William, Duke of Cambridge and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge prepare to toast HM The Queen at the Queen's Birthday Garden Party at the Orangery, Lazienki Park on day 1 of their official visit to Poland on July 17, 2017 in Warsaw, Poland.
    Pool via Getty Images
    Prince William, Duke of Cambridge and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge attend the Queen's Birthday Garden Party at the Orangery, Lazienki Park on day 1 of their official visit to Poland on July 17, 2017 in Warsaw, Poland.

    SEE ALSO

    MORE:stylewomen's fashionFashionCelebrity Styleduchess of cambridge

    Conversations