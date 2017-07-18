The Duchess of Cambridge opted to honour a Polish designer with her choice of dress for the first day of their royal tour of the country.

The Duchess, who was accompanied by Prince William, looked incredible in a white knee-length cocktail dress by Gosia Baczynska for a garden party in Warsaw, Poland.

Celebrating the Queen’s birthday at the Orangery in Warsaw’s Lazienki Park, the Duchess paired her outfit with a beautiful pearl necklace and matching earrings, a small black clutch and a pair of simple black heels.