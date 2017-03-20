The Duchess of Cambridge has given us serious weekend-away-style goals, during her recent trip to Paris.

Kate and the Duke of Cambridge met with cultural leaders and French President François Hollande to launch ‘Les Voisins’ - a celebration of cultural ties between the UK and France after Brexit, from Friday 17 to Sunday 19 March.

As always, the Duchess looked elegant as she selected a mix of her favourite designers - from British and French to American.

Arriving in the capital wearing a dark green coat by French-born but London-based designer, Catherine Walker, Kate looked refined on St. Patrick’s Day.