All Sections
News
Politics
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Tech
Parents
Video
FEATURED
MORE
Terms | Privacy Policy

COPYRIGHT

EDITION
UK
  • عربي (Arabic)
  • Australia
  • Brasil
  • Canada
  • Deutschland
  • España
  • France
  • Ελλάδα (Greece)
  • India
  • Italia
  • 日本 (Japan)
  • 한국 (Korea)
  • Maghreb
  • México
  • Québec (en français)
  • South Africa
  • United States
    • STYLE
    20/03/2017 12:06 GMT

    The Duchess Of Cambridge Looked Impeccable In Chanel And McQueen In Paris

    Dazzling, as always ✨

    The Duchess of Cambridge has given us serious weekend-away-style goals, during her recent trip to Paris

    Kate and the Duke of Cambridge met with cultural leaders and French President François Hollande to launch ‘Les Voisins’ - a celebration of cultural ties between the UK and France after Brexit, from Friday 17 to Sunday 19 March. 

    As always, the Duchess looked elegant as she selected a mix of her favourite designers - from British and French to American. 

    Arriving in the capital wearing a dark green coat by French-born but London-based designer, Catherine Walker, Kate looked refined on St. Patrick’s Day. 

    Philippe Wojazer / Reuters
    French President Francois Hollande accompanied the Duchess of Cambridge and Prince William at the Elysee Palace in Paris, France, on 17 March 2017.

    For a reception at British ambassador’s residence on 17 March, the Duchess wore a black frayed dress by British designer Alexander McQueen

    Kate’s love affair with the brand first began on her wedding day back in 29 April 2011, when she picked McQueen creative director Sarah Burton to design her dress. 

    More recently, the Duchess picked an ensemble by the designer when she and Prince William attended the BAFTAs.

    Pool/Samir Hussein via Getty Images
    The Duchess of Cambridge attended a reception at the British Embassy on 17 March 2017 in Paris, France.

    Later that evening, the Duchess opted for another firm favourite: Jenny Packham. Attending a gala dinner, hosted by Edward Llewellyn, the UK’s ambassador to France, she wore a beautiful ice blue gown with Oscar de la Renta pumps and chandelier earrings on loan from the Queen. 

    POOL New / Reuters
    The Duchess of Cambridge arrives for a diner at the British Embassy in Paris, France, on 17 March 2017.

    Continuing their tour on 18 March, the Duchess wore a red and blue Chanel dress with a maroon quilted bag to match. A nod to the famed French fashion house as she visited the Eiffel Tower. 

    Samir Hussein / Getty Images
    The Duchess of Cambridge visits the Invalides on 18 March 2017 in Paris, France. 

    Known for recycling her outfits, Kate picked her pillar-box red Carolina Herrera coat, the same one she wore during her and Prince William’s Canada tour in 2016, to watch a France versus Wales rugby match. 

    Pierre Suu / Getty Images
    The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge attend the RBS Six Nations match between France and Wales at Stade de France on 18 March 2017 in Paris, France. 

    And the eagled eyed will have spotted Kate also recycled a pair of Tod’s heels, which she previously wore during their Canada tour in 2016, to complete her Chanel outfit. 

    We salute your recycling ways, Kate. 

    SEE ALSO

    MORE:stylewomen's fashionCelebrity Styleduchess of cambridgeparisChanelAlexander McQueenFrench fashionFashion Designersjenny packhamtod's

    Conversations