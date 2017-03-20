The Duchess of Cambridge has given us serious weekend-away-style goals, during her recent trip to Paris.
Kate and the Duke of Cambridge met with cultural leaders and French President François Hollande to launch ‘Les Voisins’ - a celebration of cultural ties between the UK and France after Brexit, from Friday 17 to Sunday 19 March.
As always, the Duchess looked elegant as she selected a mix of her favourite designers - from British and French to American.
Arriving in the capital wearing a dark green coat by French-born but London-based designer, Catherine Walker, Kate looked refined on St. Patrick’s Day.
For a reception at British ambassador’s residence on 17 March, the Duchess wore a black frayed dress by British designer Alexander McQueen.
Kate’s love affair with the brand first began on her wedding day back in 29 April 2011, when she picked McQueen creative director Sarah Burton to design her dress.
More recently, the Duchess picked an ensemble by the designer when she and Prince William attended the BAFTAs.
Later that evening, the Duchess opted for another firm favourite: Jenny Packham. Attending a gala dinner, hosted by Edward Llewellyn, the UK’s ambassador to France, she wore a beautiful ice blue gown with Oscar de la Renta pumps and chandelier earrings on loan from the Queen.
Continuing their tour on 18 March, the Duchess wore a red and blue Chanel dress with a maroon quilted bag to match. A nod to the famed French fashion house as she visited the Eiffel Tower.
Known for recycling her outfits, Kate picked her pillar-box red Carolina Herrera coat, the same one she wore during her and Prince William’s Canada tour in 2016, to watch a France versus Wales rugby match.
And the eagled eyed will have spotted Kate also recycled a pair of Tod’s heels, which she previously wore during their Canada tour in 2016, to complete her Chanel outfit.
We salute your recycling ways, Kate.