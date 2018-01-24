Duchess Of Cambridge Learns About Mental Health Issues Affecting New Mothers

The Duchess of Cambridge has discussed the mental health issues affecting new mothers and their babies, in a meeting with academics and scientists today [Wednesday 24 January].

At least 20% of women are affected by mental health problems, including postnatal depression or psychosis, during pregnancy or the first year following the birth of a child, according to the team at King’s College London’s Maurice Wohl Clinical Neuroscience Institute.

The researchers, who are currently developing treatments, explained to the Duchess that if left untreated these issues can have significant and long lasting effects on women and their family.