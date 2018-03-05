Duchess Of Cambridge Rumoured To Be Expecting Third Child On St George's Day

The Duchess of Cambridge could be giving birth to her third child on St George’s Day, the same day the nation celebrates the patron saint of England.

And if she does happen to welcome a second son on that day, naming him George is obviously off the cards.

Rumours surfaced about her due date after a royal source said she was expecting her third child “around the 23rd of April”. “There’s no certainty with due dates of course but the Duchess is working off a date around St George’s Day and it would be a lovely patriotic coincidence if he or she were born then,” the source told The Sun. “One thing’s for certain, if it’s a boy he won’t be called George.”

The source also said if the Duchess is overdue, she could even give birth on her and Prince William’s wedding anniversary on 29 April.