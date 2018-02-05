The Duchess of Cambridge will be making an appearance at a fashion show held during London Fashion Week (LFW) this February.

Kate is backing an initiative that aims to bring the 52 countries of the Commonwealth together by staging a collaborative fashion show at Buckingham Palace.

The Commonwealth Fashion Exchange, created and managed by Livia Firth’s brand consultancy Eco Age, will take place on 19 February. The Duchess will host the reception on behalf of the Queen, along with the Countess of Wessex.

Burberry and Stella McCartney will be showcasing looks on behalf of the UK, while Bibi Russell will be participating for Bangladesh and Karen Walker for New Zealand.