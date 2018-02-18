The Duchess of Cambridge stood out from the crowd in an olive green Jenny Packham gown at the 2018 Baftas.
The majority of attendees wore black after a letter circulated inviting guests to do so in support of the Time’s Up initiative, which funds legal support for those who have been sexually harassed at work, and “to make a statement to show global solidarity and that the issue is not being forgotten, and to join hands with people across all industries who have experienced inequality and abuse.”
However, the Duchess followed royal convention and went for a neutral option as she accompanied Prince William, who is president of Bafta, to the ceremony at the Royal Albert Hall, London, on Sunday 18 February.
On The Monarchy’s website it states: “As head of state, the Queen has to remain strictly neutral with respect to political matters.” And other members of the royal family have followed suit.
However, while the Duke and Duchess have remained politically neutral, they have encouraged “societal change” through initiatives such as their Heads Together mental health campaign.
A Kensington Palace spokesperson told HuffPost UK they would not be commenting on the Duchess’ decision not to join the black dress protest this evening.