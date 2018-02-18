The Duchess of Cambridge stood out from the crowd in an olive green Jenny Packham gown at the 2018 Baftas.

The majority of attendees wore black after a letter circulated inviting guests to do so in support of the Time’s Up initiative, which funds legal support for those who have been sexually harassed at work, and “to make a statement to show global solidarity and that the issue is not being forgotten, and to join hands with people across all industries who have experienced inequality and abuse.”

However, the Duchess followed royal convention and went for a neutral option as she accompanied Prince William, who is president of Bafta, to the ceremony at the Royal Albert Hall, London, on Sunday 18 February.