    STYLE

    Baftas 2018: The Duchess Of Cambridge Stands Out In Green Gown Amid Black Dress Protest

    Kate's outfit followed royal protocol by 'remaining strictly neutral'.

    18/02/2018 19:30 GMT | Updated 1 hour ago

    The Duchess of Cambridge  stood out from the crowd in an olive green Jenny Packham gown at the 2018 Baftas.

    The majority of attendees wore black after a letter circulated inviting guests to do so in support of the Time’s Up initiative, which funds legal support for those who have been sexually harassed at work, and “to make a statement to show global solidarity and that the issue is not being forgotten, and to join hands with people across all industries who have experienced inequality and abuse.”

    However, the Duchess followed royal convention and went for a neutral option as she accompanied Prince William, who is president of Bafta, to the ceremony at the Royal Albert Hall, London, on Sunday 18 February. 

    Chris Jackson via Getty Images
    Yui Mok - PA Images via Getty Images
    Samir Hussein via Getty Images

    On The Monarchy’s website it states: “As head of state, the Queen has to remain strictly neutral with respect to political matters.” And other members of the royal family have followed suit.

    However, while the Duke and Duchess have remained politically neutral, they have encouraged “societal change” through initiatives such as their Heads Together mental health campaign.

    Chris Jackson via Getty Images
    Dave J Hogan via Getty Images
    David M. Benett via Getty Images

    A Kensington Palace spokesperson told HuffPost UK they would not be commenting on the Duchess’ decision not to join the black dress protest this evening.

