Duchess Of Cambridge Meets Families Supported By Mental Health Charity At A London Children's Centre

The Duchess of Cambridge has met with families at a children’s centre that offers mental health support to pregnant women and new mothers.

The Duchess had originally planned to visit Hornsey Road Children’s Centre, in London, on 4 September (the day she announced her third pregnancy), but was forced to cancel at the last minute as she was suffering from hyperemesis gravidarum.

The visit was rescheduled for Tuesday 14 November and the Duchess enjoyed finally being able to play with the children whose parents have been supported by the services which are delivered at the Centre.