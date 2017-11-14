Duchess Of Cambridge Meets Families Supported By Mental Health Charity At A London Children's Centre

The Duchess of Cambridge has met with families at a children’s centre that offers mental health support to pregnant women and new mothers.
The Duchess had originally planned to visit Hornsey Road Children’s Centre, in London, on 4 September (the day she announced her third pregnancy), but was forced to cancel at the last minute as she was suffering from hyperemesis gravidarum.
The visit was rescheduled for Tuesday 14 November and the Duchess enjoyed finally being able to play with the children whose parents have been supported by the services which are delivered at the Centre.
The Hornsey Road Children’s Centre offers mental health support to parents, as well as offering antenatal and postnatal services, a nursery, play groups, and family support services.
One of the charities providing support services at the Centre is Family Action, of which The Queen is Patron.
The charity is a national provider of early intervention services for families and children, which provides practical, emotional and financial support. It works with over 45,000 families through over 130 community-based services, like the Hornsey Road centre.
During the visit, The Duchess saw the facilities which support local parents and young children, and learnt more about Family Action’s perinatal mental health services, which operate nationwide.
She also heard some of the personal experiences from parents who have benefited from the charity’s support, and volunteers who are supporting them.